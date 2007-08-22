The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Diddy Kong Ready To Beat Up SSBB

diddykonglink.jpg Another Super Smash Bros. Brawl update brings yet another character. This time it's Donkey Kong's best buddy Diddy Kong. The game's official site notes:

Donkey Kong's pal has finally joined the battle! Unfortunately, screenshots fail to truly capture the way he moves. He scrambles around the battle, using whimsical fighting moves while wielding both his Rocketbarrel Boost and Peanut Pop Gun!

Shouldn't come as a surprise as Diddy has been recently making cameos in Mario Hoops 3-on-3 and Mario Strikers Charged. Do people actually like these carefully calculated PR updates? They just seem to endlessly drag on and on and on... Diddy Kong [SSBB, Thanks Erick!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles