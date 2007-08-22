Diddy Kong Ready To Beat Up SSBB

Another Super Smash Bros. Brawl update brings yet another character. This time it's Donkey Kong's best buddy Diddy Kong. The game's official site notes:

Donkey Kong's pal has finally joined the battle! Unfortunately, screenshots fail to truly capture the way he moves. He scrambles around the battle, using whimsical fighting moves while wielding both his Rocketbarrel Boost and Peanut Pop Gun!

Shouldn't come as a surprise as Diddy has been recently making cameos in Mario Hoops 3-on-3 and Mario Strikers Charged. Do people actually like these carefully calculated PR updates? They just seem to endlessly drag on and on and on... Diddy Kong [SSBB, Thanks Erick!]