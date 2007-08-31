Yeah, so I am a pretty big Digimon fan. Not that I am rabid or anything; I just displace a lot of water when submerged. Digimon World: Dawn and Digimon: Dusk is an RPG in the fine tradition of Pokemon, where the two different versions are essentially the same except for certain Digimon being exclusive to each version. I won't spoil the surprise, mainly because I am too lazy to find out, but you'll be able to connect to friends and strangers via Nintendo's wi-fi connection and trade anyway, so it hardly matters. I'd say pick Dusk, because it's more purple.
Digimon From Dusk Til Dawn
