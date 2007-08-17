The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Does Lost In Translation Suck Eggs?

To: Crecente From: Bash

I spent exactly one hour and thirty minutes at McDonalds today. Since Mrs. Bashcraft was out watching some TV show being filmed with her friend, I took the kid out for lunch. On the show she saw, Takashi Fuji was the guest. She really thinks he's annoying. He is, but he amuses me. Here's a clip of one of his songs. He was in Lost in Translation as "Matthew," a Paul Smith suit wearing, blonde-haired character he created. Quite like Matthew! And watch him a lot on TV when I first came to Japan. Think he's in a scene with Bill Murray in Lost in Translation. I've never seen Lost in Translation. Have you? Is it any good?

What you missed last night Bandai "Not Aware" of PS3 Eternal Sonata More Tomb Raider DQ Swords all naughty Lots of Sigmas

Gonna go fishing this weekend. Friggin hot and looking forward to sunstroke.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles