The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dojo Dump: Diddy, Petey & Yoshi Goodies

dojo_dump_diddy.jpgThis week, we see the seventeenth confirmed character appear, Donkey Kong's half-pint sidekick Diddy Kong. The rest of the stuff is rather mundane, but at least Yoshi's Final Smash get up is good for a laugh and Smash Bros. fans without friends will be gassed to learn more about Super Smash Bros. Brawl's Adventure Mode. On with the Dojo Dump!Monday: Link's special moves, including the clawshot, boomerang and bombs, are profiled. Tuesday: A new video featuring the Subspace Army (and R.O.B.!) is added. Wednesday: Newcomer Diddy Kong is added to the roster. Thursday: Yoshi's Final Smash show's the dragon sporting wings and K.K. Slider's theme song arrives for your listening pleasure. Friday: Petey Piranha, the boss from the Subspace Army clip gets a proper run down.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles