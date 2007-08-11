The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Franklin Comes Alive!

palutena_dojo_dump.jpgWow! What a week of updates over at the Smash Bros. Dojo!! It was so thrilling, so spectacular, so packed with mind-scrambling megatons that it might warrant a third exclamation point!!! Actually, it was dry as dust, with five business days of C-level updates dragging down the site. Outside of Pit's fan-boner of an update, the rest is simply... *yawn* housekeeping. Here's the Dojo Dump!Monday: The Smoke Ball item is revealed. It doesn't do much. Tuesday: Fire Emblem rep Ike's special moves are shown, including the "Eruption." Wednesday: Kid Icarus' re-mixed music from The Underworld is added. A bit flowery for my tastes. Thursday: Pit's Final Smash is a beautiful sight to behold, with the goddess Palutena and a swarm of Centurions Friday: The Franklin Badge is revealed to be a projectile deflector! Please do not attempt to protect yourself from gunfire with your own Franklin Badges.

Damn. That Palutena is one foxy bitch. Why can't I meet a nice green haired goddess like that?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles