Dr. Phil Tackles Video Game Violence

The folks over at Game Politics have stumbled upon some amusing news. Phil "Not a Doctor" McGraw, the Emmy-award winning star of the Dr. Phil show will be tackling the issue of video game violence in a show set to tape on Thursday. Phil has previously appeared on Larry King following the VA Tech shootings suggesting that there is a link between violent games and violent behaviour, so you can rest assured that this is not going to be a well thought out and balanced discussion. This is going to be a circus, as Dr. Phil shows often are, complete with a special mystery guess that GP heard was being labelled as a "game violence specialist."
I always try to differentiate my stories from their sources, but I am with Game Politics on this one. Uh-oh. Dr. Phil Taping Video Game Violence Episode [Game Politics]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink