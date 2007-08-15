Dr. Phil Tackles Video Game Violence

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

drphilpenis.jpgThe folks over at Game Politics have stumbled upon some amusing news. Phil "Not a Doctor" McGraw, the Emmy-award winning star of the Dr. Phil show will be tackling the issue of video game violence in a show set to tape on Thursday. Phil has previously appeared on Larry King following the VA Tech shootings suggesting that there is a link between violent games and violent behaviour, so you can rest assured that this is not going to be a well thought out and balanced discussion. This is going to be a circus, as Dr. Phil shows often are, complete with a special mystery guess that GP heard was being labelled as a "game violence specialist."

I always try to differentiate my stories from their sources, but I am with Game Politics on this one. Uh-oh. Dr. Phil Taping Video Game Violence Episode [Game Politics]

