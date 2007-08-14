The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dream Build Play Winners Announced

kaltron.jpgBack in December of last year the Dream Build Play contest was launched by Microsoft to coincide with the worldwide launch of the XNA Game Studio Express development tool for Xbox Live, wherein creators of winning XNA games would be offered publishing contracts for their creations on Xbox Live Arcade. The deadline was back in early July, and now the winners have been officially announced. Due to a double tie, the creators of Blazing Birds, The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai, Gravitron Ultra and Yo Ho Kablammo! will have a chance to sign publishing agreements with Xbox Live Arcade. Hit the link below to see more of what you can expect to see on Xbox Live in the coming months, and congratulations to the winners!

Dream-Build-Play Winners [DreamBuildPlay.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles