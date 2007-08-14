Dream Build Play Winners Announced

Back in December of last year the Dream Build Play contest was launched by Microsoft to coincide with the worldwide launch of the XNA Game Studio Express development tool for Xbox Live, wherein creators of winning XNA games would be offered publishing contracts for their creations on Xbox Live Arcade. The deadline was back in early July, and now the winners have been officially announced. Due to a double tie, the creators of Blazing Birds, The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai, Gravitron Ultra and Yo Ho Kablammo! will have a chance to sign publishing agreements with Xbox Live Arcade. Hit the link below to see more of what you can expect to see on Xbox Live in the coming months, and congratulations to the winners!

