In that wasteland that is Xbox Live Japan, 360 owners have at least one thing to be excited about. Bullet hell Trigger Heart Exelica is coming to Xbox Live Arcade! The shmup is from developer Warashi, the team behind scrolling side SEGA Saturn shooter Shienryu (too many S's). The vertical shooter got an arcade release last year and was even ported to the Dreamcast this past February! Not much info on the game in the Arcadia mag blurb (above) about whether it'll be available outside Japan or when it will hit XBL. It will, and that's all we know! And hey, if Warashi hasn't given up on the DC, like hell it'll call it a day for the Xbox 360 in Japan. Trigger Heart Hitting XBL [Warashi]
Dreamcast Shmup Coming To Japanese XBL Arcade
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink