Dressing Up In Summer Heat

You've seen the Wonder Festival figurines, here are the funny costumes. There were apparently over a hundred cosplayers at the event. Stand-outs include the cute Doki Doki Majo Shinpan, the freakazoid Lucky Star and the simply amazing Optimus Prime. That last one isn't really game related, but hey, he's feigning drinking a Coke in the dead of this hot Japanese summer. Not posting that would be a grave disservice. Wonder Festival Summer 108 Cosplayers [Akiba Blog]