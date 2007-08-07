The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Guitar Hero DS Concept Rocks My Socks

GHds.jpgWe're in love with this Guiter Hero DS concept. Sure, its tiny form will cause us carpal tunnel out the whazoo, but the rotating fretboard is a brilliant design to make hand held jamming a reality in a variety of play environments.

The only element we're not sold on is the whammy bar which, though coated with with rubber "to prevent screen damage," doesn't seem to work next to the strum bar. Activision, Harmonix, whoever-the-hell has the rights now—let's make it happen. But an FYI: as long as the fret buttons are in tact, I can just strum with the buttons. You know, if that will help or something.

Concept by Dan Moore.

