Earlier this month, Nintendo's Magkid went on sale in Japan. The game features a motion sensing dongle that connects via the DS's GBA slot. Tech site Digital World Tokyo has a few pics up of the motion sensing add-on. Along with that Face Training DS camera, loads of interesting little first-party peripherals are coming out for the DS. Wonder if this are a one-off deal or if Nintendo plans on making more games for these thingies... Motion Sensing [Digital World Tokyo]
DS Motion Sensor In the Flesh
