dtp/Anaconda's Leipzig Showing

German publisher and developer dtp Anaconda will be showing off a handful of games at this year's Games Convention, including the new Jane Jensen adventure game Gray Matter.Full breakdown after the jump:Playable So Blonde (Release November 2007) Memento Mori (Release Q1 2008 - all for PC) Undercover: Dual Motives (Release end of August 2007 - Nintendo DS). Legend: Hand of God (Release September 28, 2007 - PC) Overclocked (Release October 12, 2007 - PC)
Shown Gray Matter Mata Hari Windchaser Drakensang: The Dark Eye.
