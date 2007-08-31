Dutch Could Release Manhunt 2

Whenever things go bad in a legal/social sense, you can always count on the Dutch to pull one out of the fire. They've just announced that, should Take-Two wish to publish Manhunt 2 in The Netherlands, they can go right ahead and do it, since their classification laws are based on

...the principle that every adult is considered capable of deciding for himself which games he wants to play, unless it contains illegal material.

In case you're wondering, illegal material means either anything a paedophile would enjoy or any kind of racist propaganda. Manhunt's got neither, so it's all good! And that's the completely uncut version, too, not the recently-edited US version. BONUS GOOD NEWS: should Take-Two wish to publish the uncut version in The Netherlands, it would most likely include the original PAL language tracks, in effect giving anyone throughout Europe and Australasia access to a legal, unedited copy of the game via importing. Dutch Won't Ban Video Game Manhunt II [Forbes, via Gamesindustry]