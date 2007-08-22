Dyack "Confident Justice Will be Done"

It's the gaming legal battle of the century! Silicon Knights is taking Epic to court for lack of Unreal 3 Engine support. SK honcho Denis Dyack is ready for the court showdown, saying:

We have a law team that's really fantastic and they're going to get the case out there and I am hopeful and confident that justice will be done. Besides that I really can't comment.

Oh, Denis. You are too much! Elsewhere, Dyack says that the Epic counter-suit that claims Silicon Knights was trying to "take Epic's licensed technology, pay nothing for it and use it any way it pleases" would not affect Too Human's release date. At this point, is that even a concern? SK Is Confident [Games Industry]