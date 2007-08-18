Dyack Says Too Human On For '08, Demo "Forthcoming"

Silicon Knights' main man Denis Dyack wrote in the TooHuman.net forums today that the long in development Too Human will be out sometime in 2008, just days after confirming that the title is "on track" for a release next year. He also promises a "firm date with tons of new info is coming soon." Following that, anyone looking forward to the former Nintendo 64 adventure game should then keep their eyes open for a playable demo of the game on Xbox Live.

Dyack also claimed that the Too Human demo "will speak for itself." Can't wait to hear what it has to say.

Too Human Confirmed for 2008 - Demo Forthcoming [TooHuman.net]