EA Ditching E For All?

Last week, the inaugural E For All Expo (Oct. 18-19) snared Electronic Arts as an exhibitor. And this week? E For All has apparently lost EA. Game site FiringSquad reports that there's doubt as to the publisher's participation as the previous EA exhibitor announcement has been removed from the E For All blog. What's more, the Flash-based revolving logo list no longer shows EA. To do a quick recount of companies that dropped out: Sony, Capcom, Sega and Microsoft. Namco and THQ still are sticking around, even though the rot has set in. And guess what! Konami has just confirmed it would be an E For All exhibitor. Well, at least this week. No EA? [FiringSquad]