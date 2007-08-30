The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

EA Ditching E For All?

eacampus4s.jpgLast week, the inaugural E For All Expo (Oct. 18-19) snared Electronic Arts as an exhibitor. And this week? E For All has apparently lost EA. Game site FiringSquad reports that there's doubt as to the publisher's participation as the previous EA exhibitor announcement has been removed from the E For All blog. What's more, the Flash-based revolving logo list no longer shows EA. To do a quick recount of companies that dropped out: Sony, Capcom, Sega and Microsoft. Namco and THQ still are sticking around, even though the rot has set in. And guess what! Konami has just confirmed it would be an E For All exhibitor. Well, at least this week. No EA? [FiringSquad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles