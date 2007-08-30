Earlier today we brought word of a rumour stating recent addition Electronic Arts had dropped out of E For All. A spokesperson for the event has connected us, stating that Electronic Arts was indeed still attending. So even if the EA announcement was dropped from the E For All blog and even if the EA logo was dropped from the site, yes, EA will still be there. Fear not, you too will be able to play Rock Band. Well, unless EA drops out that is.
EA Is NOT Ditching E For All
