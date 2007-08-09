EA, Microsoft Exchange Hostages

Microsoft gave one over to EA, it's only fair EA give one back. That's how these things work. Men are exchanged, it maintains a status quo, it breeds trust. And so we come to the news that EA's John Schappert (Tiburon founder and senior executive everyman) has joined Microsoft. And not just in any position, he's had a new job made just for him: Corporate VP of LIVE, software and services. What does this mean? He's overseeing a bunch of stuff, including Xbox Live, Games for Windows Live, Casual Games, XBLA and Windows games. To see his new boss Don Mattrick gush lovingly over his new employee, click on through for the presser. John Schappert to Head Microsoft Interactive Entertainment LIVE, Software and Services Businesses Longtime Electronic Arts veteran to join Microsoft in a newly created position.

REDMOND, Wash. - Aug. 8, 2007 - Microsoft Corp. today announced that John Schappert, most recently executive vice president at Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), will be joining the Microsoft Interactive Entertainment Business (IEB) in a newly created position as corporate vice president of LIVE, software and services.

Schappert's latest role in central development services at EA included oversight of central technology, operations, EA online and the office of the chief creative officer. Previously, Schappert held several senior-level positions at EA including chief operating officer of worldwide studios, group general manager, and general manager of EA Canada and EA Tiburon. He will be joining Microsoft as a corporate vice president running the LIVE, software and services group. Schappert will report to Don Mattrick, the newly named senior vice president of IEB, which includes the Xbox 360â„¢ and Games for WindowsÂ® businesses.

"I am thrilled to have John join the deep bench of proven talent already on Microsoft's Interactive Entertainment Business," Mattrick said. "John's expertise will help us focus on expanding and enriching our market leadership with LIVE in areas like online services while broadening our audience. John will also build on the great work already happening in the developer community working with Chris Satchell and the XNA organisation."

Schappert will oversee Xbox LIVEÂ®, a business that continues to thrive with more than 7 million members across 25 countries. The online entertainment network offers instant messaging, voice, video and text chat, Xbox LIVE Arcade and hundreds of multiplayer games, free and premium playable game demos, music videos, and TV shows and movies in the United States. Schappert will also oversee Games for Windows - LIVE, XNAâ„¢ and MicrosoftÂ® Casual Games, which offers more than 400 games via MSNÂ® Games, Windows LIVEâ„¢ Messenger, Windows games and Xbox LIVE Arcade.

"With these changes, we are dedicated to providing our customers, our partners and our employees with value, quality and high-performing teams," Mattrick said.

Schappert founded Florida-based Tiburon Entertainment in 1994, which was acquired by EA four years later. In his gaming career, Schappert has overseen the creation of hundreds of games for EA, including the best-selling "Madden NFL" football franchise on which he worked originally as a programmer.