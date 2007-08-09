EA Owns 25% Of Vote At Ubisoft

For those keeping score at home, EA now owns over 15% of Ubisoft capital, but more importantly, over 25% of the vote in Ubisoft board affairs (though EA is claiming to have no interest in nominating board members). EA has actually not purchased any more shares in Ubisoft to reach this stake—their shares just doubled in allotted voting privileges.

Electronic Arts lifts Ubisoft voting stake [via maxconsole]