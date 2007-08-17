EA "Responds" To Wiki Complaints

EA's Wiki "tidying"? Not cool! Just as uncool is their "response" to the issue, which is less of a response as it is a...load of old hogswallop. An EA rep contacted Gamesindustry, and told them:

EA sometimes updates websites with info about the company, games and employees. For example, EA has sent a correction to Yahoo Finance when they had misspelled the name of an EA executive. Many companies routinely post updates on websites like Wikipedia to ensure accuracy of their own corporate information.

Remember, kids, corporate information is only accurate if the corporation likes what it's reading.

EA responds to Wikipedia revision controversy [Gamesindustry.biz]