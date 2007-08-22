EA Signs On With E For All

Well the E for All exhibitor list just grew by one, but it is a pretty big one. Electronics Arts will be making their presence known at the E for All Expo in Los Angeles this October, joining Nintendo on the show floor as the only other major gaming company I can find that is confirmed to be attending.

"Electronic Arts' participation reflects the essence of E for All - providing consumers with unprecedented access to the leading video game companies in the business," said Mary Dolaher, CEO of IDG World Expo, which produces the event. "No matter what role you play in the world of video games, E for All is designed for you, because its focus is on what matters - the games. Just like EA's products, E for All is made for all kinds of gamers.

Well good for them. I'm sure now that a big time business like EA is going to be showing up the rest of the game industry will fall into line. Probably just waiting for EA to make the first move. With great power comes great responsibility.