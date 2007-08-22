EA Signs On With E For All

Well the E for All exhibitor list just grew by one, but it is a pretty big one. Electronics Arts will be making their presence known at the E for All Expo in Los Angeles this October, joining Nintendo on the show floor as the only other major gaming company I can find that is confirmed to be attending.
"Electronic Arts' participation reflects the essence of E for All - providing consumers with unprecedented access to the leading video game companies in the business," said Mary Dolaher, CEO of IDG World Expo, which produces the event. "No matter what role you play in the world of video games, E for All is designed for you, because its focus is on what matters - the games. Just like EA's products, E for All is made for all kinds of gamers.
Well good for them. I'm sure now that a big time business like EA is going to be showing up the rest of the game industry will fall into line. Probably just waiting for EA to make the first move. With great power comes great responsibility.
IDG World Expo Announces Electronic Arts' Participation in E for All(TM)
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.—Aug. 21, 2007—Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has signed on to exhibit at the new Entertainment for All(TM) Expo (E for All(TM)) video game event, scheduled to take place October 18-21, 2007 at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, IDG World Expo announced today.
"Electronic Arts' participation reflects the essence of E for All - providing consumers with unprecedented access to the leading video game companies in the business," said Mary Dolaher, CEO of IDG World Expo, which produces the event. "No matter what role you play in the world of video games, E for All is designed for you, because its focus is on what matters - the games. Just like EA's products, E for All is made for all kinds of gamers. We're thrilled to have EA's involvement in this inaugural event and to be able to bring their products to our attendees."
A major independent developer and publisher of interactive entertainment software, EA publishes an industry-leading portfolio of titles that have sold millions of copies worldwide. EA's broad portfolio of franchises includes global perennial blockbusters from its EA SPORTS(TM) brand, including Madden NFL, FIFA Soccer and NBA LIVE. The diverse offerings from its EA(TM) brand feature wholly-owned intellectual properties such as Need For Speed(TM), The Sims(TM) and Burnout(TM) franchises, as well as key Hollywood licences for games based on The Lord of The Rings(TM), Harry Potter(TM) and The Godfather(TM) properties. Recent EA SPORTS BIG(TM) hit titles include NFL STREET, NBA STREET and FIFA STREET. (Titles to be shown at E for All will be announced at a later date.)
EA's participation in the Expo expands the range of the latest video game titles that consumers will be able to test drive and buy at E for All before they hit store shelves for the holidays. In addition to being first to preview the newest video games and gadgets in advance of the holidays, E for All attendees will be able to participate in tournaments, compete head to head with other gamers on the show's various game stages, and take advantage of social and professional networking opportunities. With an emphasis on video games and the people who play them, E for All will bring together all members of the gaming community - from hardcore and casual gamers, developers and publishers, to industry luminaries, media and retailers.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink