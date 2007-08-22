The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Eggebrecht - Licensed or Little IPs Good, Big IPs Bad

e48f4ae0fead1d9b8369e644cf411ed6.jpgFactor Five's Julian Eggebrecht, following what's started as a shaky response to Lair, has reassessed his position on licensing IPs. Addressing a crowd in roundtable discussion, here was his experiential advice.

Before starting Lair we said we would never use a licensed IP again, but now I'd pray to do one...[but]if you have a small idea...absolutely grab that opportunity.

It seems like the balance of risk to gain for developers could stop this new market craving for big budget original IPs just as quickly as it's started. Meanwhile, original IPs can easily take off on a platform like XBLA—and it's a heck of a shorter fall if things don't work out.

But if Eggebrecht ships a million copies of Lair, we'll see if he changes his tune and dragons triumph over X-Wings once again.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles