Eidos Announces World's Most Generic Game

I'm going to be honest. When the press release for Eidos' Conflict: Denied Ops was issued today, I genuinely thought it was a joke. With a title that sounded more parody than committee driven marketing decision, Conflict: Denied Ops is either striving for optimal sales with people who demand "Ops" in their game naming conventions or the driest, most clichÃ©d concept of all time. The game, a first person shooter, focuses on weapons-based military tactics and co-op gameplay, if you can believe such a thing.

Additional current-gen buzzwords you're supposed to be interested in include "politically sensitive", "highly destructible" and "seamlessly." Of course, it's for every "next-gen" platform, meaning the PC, Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3 game will probably be a graphical showcase with its...... zzzzzzz....

Press... zzzz... release... jump....EIDOS ANNOUNCES... CONFLICT: DENIED OPS

Eidos Interactive, one of the world's leading publishers and developers of entertainment software, is proud to announce the new next-generation title in the acclaimed Conflict series, CONFLICT: DENIED OPS for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC.

Previously announced under the working title of CROSSFIRE, CONFLICT: DENIED OPS is an innovative new two player co-op FPS from award-winning developers, Pivotal Games, and is the fifth game in the best selling Conflict series.

CONFLICT: DENIED OPS is set in today's volatile political climate, focusing on two covert field operatives, experts in weapons and military tactics. The game allows players to switch seamlessly, at any point, between these two operatives to lay down covering fire, explore diverging paths through the levels, create distractions and pin the enemy under fire.

Making full use of Pivotal's new Puncture Technologyâ„¢, the game features a highly destructible environment, allowing players to shoot through walls to create sniping holes or blast through walls to take the enemy by surprise. Taking place in politically sensitive areas across South America, Africa and Russia, CONFLICT: DENIED OPS features an intuitive command system, non-stop action and Hollywood-esque explosive moments throughout.

"This is our first chance to develop a Conflict game for next-gen platforms," said Alex McLean, Technical Director at Pivotal. "Working on the 360 and PS3 we've been able to take the series to new heights, with true next-gen lighting, advanced enemy AI, an explosive environment and unique tactical co-op gameplay. CONFLICT: DENIED OPS marks a new era for the Conflict series."

When the US government needs intelligence but wants no association with an operation, deniable operatives are dispatched. Responsible for covert paramilitary actions, the Special Activities Division is a division of the Central Intelligence Agency, now the National Clandestine Service. Members of the unit must bear no identity; no objects, papers or clothing that could associate them in any way with their employees. CONFLICT: DENIED OPS draws its inspiration from this group of highly skilled individuals.

CONFLICT: DENIED OPS will be coming to Xbox 360, PS3 and PC in 2008.

