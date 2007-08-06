This Sunday saw a Hot Shots Golf 5 rally event in front of the Yodobashi Camera in Akihabara — a location prime for foot traffic. The series has traditionally been extremely popular in Japan, and the players in that day's rally would get Hot Shots goods. According to Akiba Blog, no one apparently came as staffers in white shirts stood out front waiting. All this is trivial! The Hot Shots Golf 5 PS3 bundle has moved some more machines for Sony. That's what really matters and not some game rally. Right? Right?! Minna no Golf 5 Zero Customers [Akiba Blog]
Hot Shots Golf 5 Event Not So Hot
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink