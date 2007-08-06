Hot Shots Golf 5 Event Not So Hot

This Sunday saw a Hot Shots Golf 5 rally event in front of the Yodobashi Camera in Akihabara — a location prime for foot traffic. The series has traditionally been extremely popular in Japan, and the players in that day's rally would get Hot Shots goods. According to Akiba Blog, no one apparently came as staffers in white shirts stood out front waiting. All this is trivial! The Hot Shots Golf 5 PS3 bundle has moved some more machines for Sony. That's what really matters and not some game rally. Right? Right?! Minna no Golf 5 Zero Customers [Akiba Blog]