The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Pulls More Games Off PSN

256px-Spyro_2_Ripto%27s_Rage.jpgAfter Sony pulled MediEvil just last week, they have also removed both Spyro 2 and Crash Bandicoot 2 from PSN UK. They report:

This investigation is highly technical and requires some time to work through. We are making progress and we will be communicating with people who bought these items directly within the next 10 days...For Crash Bandicoot 2 the situation is more clear as its removal was purely precautionary.

Note: last week, Spyro 2 was being investigated as a precautionary measure, too. A trio of bad ports is by no means the end of the world, but Spyro is not looking happy, and an angry dragon is the last thing Sony needs on their hands right now.

MediEvil & Spyro issues [via nextgen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles