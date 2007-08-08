Sony Pulls More Games Off PSN

After Sony pulled MediEvil just last week, they have also removed both Spyro 2 and Crash Bandicoot 2 from PSN UK. They report:

This investigation is highly technical and requires some time to work through. We are making progress and we will be communicating with people who bought these items directly within the next 10 days...For Crash Bandicoot 2 the situation is more clear as its removal was purely precautionary.

Note: last week, Spyro 2 was being investigated as a precautionary measure, too. A trio of bad ports is by no means the end of the world, but Spyro is not looking happy, and an angry dragon is the last thing Sony needs on their hands right now.

