Soul Calibur IV Introducing Instant Kills?

And it's about time. Soul Calibur IV lead programmer Masaaki Hoshino has revealed that the series' fourth installment will be introducing a new gameplay element. One that might just take advantage of those big fuck-off swords everyone's so fond of flailing about:

Now there's a gameplay element that will let you win that doesn't involve the health gauge.

Course that could mean anything, from a staring competition minigame to a thumb wrestle, but come on. It's a game about swords. Instant guttings/beheadings have got to be what he's talking about.

Developer hints at new gameplay element [Games Radar]