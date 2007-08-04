Quake Wars: Beta 2.0 Launches

Beta 2.0 for Enemy Territories: Quake Wars is going live today. The new beta will include a new map, wider access and plenty of extra features:

â€¢ New Map: Valley (temperate climate, GDF-offensive map)

â€¢ Wider Access: All current ETQW Fileplanet Beta participants, plus an additional first-come/first-serve 20K participants will be eligible to join

â€¢ Offline play against the computer mode added

â€¢ Improvements to bots, game physics, audio and game interface

â€¢ Punkbuster added

â€¢ LAN game support added

â€¢ Player statistics tracking and leaderboards added at http://stats.enemyterritory.com

â€¢ Unranked server support included

Get it while it's hot over at File Planet.

