The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Quake Wars: Beta 2.0 Launches

etqwb2.jpg

Beta 2.0 for Enemy Territories: Quake Wars is going live today. The new beta will include a new map, wider access and plenty of extra features:

â€¢ New Map: Valley (temperate climate, GDF-offensive map)
â€¢ Wider Access: All current ETQW Fileplanet Beta participants, plus an additional first-come/first-serve 20K participants will be eligible to join
â€¢ Offline play against the computer mode added
â€¢ Improvements to bots, game physics, audio and game interface
â€¢ Punkbuster added
â€¢ LAN game support added
â€¢ Player statistics tracking and leaderboards added at http://stats.enemyterritory.com
â€¢ Unranked server support included

Get it while it's hot over at File Planet.

File Planet

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles