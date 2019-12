Quake Wars: Beta 2.0 Launches

Beta 2.0 for Enemy Territories: Quake Wars is going live today. The new beta will include a new map, wider access and plenty of extra features:

• New Map: Valley (temperate climate, GDF-offensive map)

• Wider Access: All current ETQW Fileplanet Beta participants, plus an additional first-come/first-serve 20K participants will be eligible to join

• Offline play against the computer mode added

• Improvements to bots, game physics, audio and game interface

• Punkbuster added

• LAN game support added

• Player statistics tracking and leaderboards added at http://stats.enemyterritory.com

• Unranked server support included

Get it while it's hot over at File Planet.

