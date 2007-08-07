80GB PS3, Price-Cuts Coming For Japan Too?

Enterbrain's chief marketing analyst Mitsunobu Uwatoko has told British tradesters MCV he believes Japan will shortly be seeing the 20GB and 60GB PS3 models kicked to the curb, replaced by the 80GB model. To help ease the transition, the outgoing models would see a price-cut. This move certainly has a precedent. And so is hardly the work of nostradamus. Only question is when can Japan expect this to take place. Oh, and as a bonus question, why can't Sony come up with a worldwide PR strategy for this replacement scheme? It's all very confusing. Enterbrain: 80GB PS3 is heading to Japan [MCV]