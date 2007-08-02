Capcom Removes Islamic Phrase

After complaints from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Capcom has decided to remove an Islamic phrase from Wii game Zack & Wiki. The group is the largest American Islamic civil liberties organisation which strives to promote the better understand of Islam and protect civil liberties. In the above clip at about 43 seconds in, the phrase "Allahu akbar" ("God is most Great") can be heard. CAIR explains that the phrase is "frequently repeated religious statements made by Muslims and is used often in daily Islamic prayers." The group contacted Capcom, who removed the phrase from the game and promotional videos. CAIR's Amina Rubin says:

We appreciated Capcom's willingness to address Muslim concerns and applaud the company's swift and appropriate actions.

Smart of Capcom to nip this in the bud, and not waiting until this got out of hand.

Islam Line Removed [Gamasutra]