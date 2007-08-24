Erotic Game Pantsu

Yes, yes. Pantsu. For reals. Japan-based blogger Danny Choo spotted these at the recent Comic Market, the world's biggest comic book show. The pantsu are decorated with characters from erotic game Haruruko [NSFW] . Danny writes:
Cant remember how much they cost or whether they were a Comike [Comic Market]limited item but there were a lot of people just staring at them. They were handing out a lot of stuff though so maybe these were being given out for free?
Gawd, I hope not. Then again, selling them makes everything worse... Underwears [Danny Choo]
