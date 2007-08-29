ESRB On Manhunt Re-Rate Reveal: No

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

patvancegoodness.jpgIn your face, California State Senator Leland Yee! Responding to the Senator's demand that the ESRB detail the changes made to Rockstar's Manhunt 2 to warrant the reclassification of the game from damning AO to the less damning but still frustrating to schoolchildren M rating, ESRB president and gaming hottie Patricia Vance issued a big ol' none of your business.

"Publishers submit game content to the ESRB on a confidential basis," said ESRB president Patricia Vance in a statement Tuesday. "It is simply not our place to reveal specific details about the content we have reviewed, particularly when it involves a product yet to be released.

Vance explains that even with the changed rating, the game is clearly not for children. Duh. Still, thank goodness for Leland Yee for trying to protect the purity of the nation's 17 year olds. We wouldn't want them seeing this sort of crap a year too early, now would we?

