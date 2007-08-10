ESRB Teaches Stupid Parents About Ratings

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ESRB_E.pngIn conjunction with US Attorney General Patrick C. Lynch, the ESRB is launching a new ratings awareness campaign aimed at getting parents to actually read those rating labels that are so painstakingly placed on games. The radio and television PSAs will feature Lynch and his two children in what sounds a lot like a middle America political ad, offering general information about the ESRB's categories.

We'd prefer a campaign titled, "Get Off Your Ass And Parent," but this will do just fine for the time being. Still, we can't help but wonder, once again, why the ESRB didn't adopt the movie rating system already in place and eliminate the need for such ads altogether.

