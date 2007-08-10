EU Ninja Gaiden Sigma DLC Dated

Last week we posted about the Ninja Gaiden Sigma DLC coming to the PlayStation Store in Japan, speculating on the imminent release in the states and in Europe. Now Eidos, the publisher of Ninja Gaiden across Europe has announced the downloadable content for European PS3 systems. The shiny new "Survival Mode" content will be launched in three steps just like the Japanese release, with "Weapon Master" launching on September 6th and the remaining two instalments, "Speed Master" and "Rachel Master" following an unspecified staggering release afterwards. Still no word on the US release for the DLC, but if past trends remain true I would look for it to hit around the same time. Also no info in the release regarding price, so we are still assuming it will be on par with its Japanese counterpart at around $US3 per installment. New downloadable content for Ninja Gaiden Sigma released on September 6th

Eidos Interactive, one of the world's largest publishers and developers of interactive software is pleased to announce the first set of downloadable content for Ninja Gaiden Sigma will be available via the PlayStation Store from September 6th 2007. Ninja Gaiden Sigma for PlayStation 3 was released to worldwide critical acclaim this June - An action adventure game, where the player takes the role of Super Ninja Ryu Hayabusa in a high-speed, next-generation game.

The downloadable content entitled "Survival Mode" is a battle-orientated mode that allows the player to fight an endless stream of enemies. Each of the three downloads provide various themed battles, plus there is a World Ranking available for each different theme. For those who have mastered the original Ninja Gaiden Sigma, this content will provide a battlefield to show off the skills they have accumulated.

The first of the three batches of downloadable content, "Weapon Master" is scheduled for release on September 6th 2007. This content includes five survival modes where you can use only a limited array of weaponry. The player's objective is to master the feature of each weapon and wipe out as many enemies as you can.

"Speed Master" is the second download and the aim of this is to beat your enemies as accurately and quickly as possible. This features another five survival modes in which the time and power gauge are limited. In order to become the ultimate speed master you must master both your skills and acrobatics to survive. ã€€

In the third and final download, "Rachel Master", you play as the new female character Rachel, in five survival modes in the quest to become the "World's No. 1 Fiend Hunter".