European Charts EXPLOSION

Got a special episode of World's Sexiest European Sales Charts this week. We don't just have Britain. Or Spain, or Germany. We've got all three, alongside Sweden, who are making their Kotaku sales charts dÃ©but. No doubt in some kind of stereotypically sexy pose. Perhaps on an Ikea table. Or a Saab. Or perhaps not.

BRITAIN

1) Transformers 2) Wii Play 3) Brain Training 4) Pokemon DIamond 5) Brain Training 2 6) Harry Potter & Harry Plopper 7) Pokemon Pearl 8) Surf's Up 9) Cooking Mama 10) New Super Mario Bros

GERMANY

1) Pokemon Diamond 2) Pokemon Pearl 3) Brain Training 4) Brain Training 2 5) SingStar 90s 6) WoW 7) WoW: BC 8) Mario Party 8 9) Wii Play 10) Animal Crossing Wild World

SPAIN

1) Pokemon Diamond 2) Pokemon Pearl 3) Brain Training 2 4) Ratatouille (DS) 5) Pro Evo 6 Platinum (PS2) 6) WWE SMackdown v Raw 2007 (PS2) 7) Brain Training 8) Big Brain Academy (Wii) 9) Wii Play 10) Ratatouille (PS2)

SWEDEN

1) WoW: BC 2) WoW 3) PokÃ©mon Diamond 4) PokÃ©mon Pearl 5) Guitar Hero 2 Rock the 80Â´s 6) Motorstorm 7) Resistance 8) Counter-Strike 1: Anthology (PC) 9) Warcraft III Frozen Throne 10) SingStar Svenska Hits

[British charts courtesy of ChartTrack] [German & Spanish charts courtesy of GfK] [Swedish charts via Gamesindustry]