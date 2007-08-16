European GHIII Tracks To Be Unveiled At Leipzig

The rampant speculation over which long-haired European metal/rock acts Neversoft and Activision will include in the European version of Guitar Hero III will soon be over: the game's Europe-specific inclusions will be debuted at Leipzig, it was announced yesterday at the Edinburgh Interactive Festival. Zach Fountain, General Manager of RedOctane Europe:

The Guitar Hero road show moves from here to Leipzig, where we'll be announcing a whole new stack of European songs for Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock.

Not one. Not three. A whole new stack. And while European metal will be most people's first choice for inclusion, I'm kinda hoping for some Refused to find its way in there as well. New Guitar Hero III track unveiled, European songs announced at Leipzig [Dtoid]