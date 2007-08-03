EA Killing Online Support For 49 Games

If you have an online score to settle in Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects—obviously, you don't—you'd better make it snappy as EA is shutting down the online servers for that game and dozens more. The majority of EA's 2005 and 2006 sports entries will go offline on September 1st with support for Burnout Revenge, Need For Speed Underground and Need For Speed Most Wanted going black on November 1st. This applies to the previous generation console versions, of course, including a few PSP and PC games. The full list of online artifacts is after the jump.

September 1, 2007 Online Service Shutdown

Arena Football for PlayStation 2

Arena Football for Xbox

FIFA Soccer 06 for Xbox 360

FIFA Soccer 06 for PC

FIFA06 for PC

FIFA Soccer 06 for PlayStation 2

FIFA Soccer 06 for PlayStation Portable

FIFA Soccer 06 for Xbox

FIFA World Cup 2006 for PC

FIFA World Cup 2006 for PlayStation 2

FIFA World Cup 2006 for PlayStation Portable

FIFA World Cup 2006 for Xbox

Fight Night Round 3 for PlayStation Portable

Fight Night Round 3 for Xbox

Madden NFL 06 for Xbox 360

Madden NFL 06 for PC

Madden NFL 06 for PlayStation 2

Madden NFL 06 for PlayStation Portable

Madden NFL 06 for Xbox

Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects for PlayStation 2

Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects for Xbox

MVP 07 NCAA Baseball for PlayStation 2

MVP 07 NCAA Baseball for Xbox

NASCAR 06 Total Team Control for PlayStation 2

NASCAR 06 Total Team Control for Xbox

NBA Live 06 for Xbox 360

NBA Live 06 for PC

NBA Live 06 for PlayStation 2

NBA Live 06 for PlayStation Portable

NCAA Football 2005 for Xbox

NCAA Football 2006 for PlayStation 2

NCAA Football 2006 for Xbox

NCAA March Madness 06 for PlayStation 2

NCAA March Madness 06 for Xbox

NFL Head Coach for PC

NFL Head Coach for Xbox

NFL Head Coach for PlayStation 2

NHL 06 for PC

NHL 06 for PlayStation 2

NHL 06 for Xbox

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 06 for Xbox 360

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 06 for Xbox

November 1, 2007 Online Service Shutdown

Burnout Revenge for Xbox

Burnout Revenge for PlayStation 2

Need for Speed Underground for PlayStation 2

Need for Speed Underground 2 for PC

Need for Speed Underground 2 for PlayStation 2

Need for Speed Most Wanted for PlayStation Portable

Need for Speed Most Wanted for Xbox