Tingle RPG Prances To Europe September 13th

If you don't have faith in Nintendo of America's ability to satisfy Western demand for traditional role-playing games starring effete middle-aged men in gut-hugging unitards, then you'll want to put your pre-order in for the Euro version of Freshly Picked: Tingle's Rosy Rupeeland now.

NCSX is currently soliciting the Nintendo DS game for $49.90 American. Obviously, this includes an English language option for easy American-style reading. In fact, it includes multiple language options, as European releases are wont to do. The game ships to our across the pond pals on September 13th, so don't sleep on this one.

