Fake Wii-mote Plays LED Football

Following hot on the heals of the Mexican X-Game 360, comes this: an LED football game on what looks like a Wii-mote. (How the hell do you play that?) Found over at game site 4CR, they say its the first Wii-mote knock off thingy they've seen. I gotta agree! Don't remember seeing any faux Wii-mote doohickeys until this. And I'm thinking this won't be the last one, either. Wii Fake [4CR]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink