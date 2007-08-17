Fake Wii-mote Plays LED Football

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wiifake-1.jpg Following hot on the heals of the Mexican X-Game 360, comes this: an LED football game on what looks like a Wii-mote. (How the hell do you play that?) Found over at game site 4CR, they say its the first Wii-mote knock off thingy they've seen. I gotta agree! Don't remember seeing any faux Wii-mote doohickeys until this. And I'm thinking this won't be the last one, either. Wii Fake [4CR]

