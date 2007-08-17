Fallout 3 Trying To Avoid Silliness

There's serious adult content, and there's silly adult content. There's funny violence, and there's silly comic violence. It can often be a fine line between the two, in both cases, and it's one Bethesda are well aware of during development of Fallout 3. Lead designer Emil Pagliarulo:
There are some people who say that making an 18-rated game, and especially making a Fallout one, should be about sleeping with the hooker, then waking up with the venereal disease. A lot of that stuff personally, to me, veers into being a 12-year old dungeon master.
Some of it feels right and some of it feels wrong. We're appealing to an adult audience and it's a tough call. I mean, once you have groin shots you're approaching a level of silliness that, if you're not careful, can pervade the whole game.
Hope it's not too serious. Those post-apocalyptic wastelands can be bleak. It's going to need something to lighten the mood.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink