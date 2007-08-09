Famitsu Pollers Love Nintendo, But Kojima More

The Japanese love their Nintendo! How much?? This much! (see photo for irony) At E3, Famitsu polled their readers as to the biggest news (Wii Fit), most anticipated hardware (Wii), and the company they left them with the biggest impressions (Nintendo).

However, Hideo Kojiima stole the spotlight by leaving 'the biggest impression' and having the most anticipated game (MGS4). So while the Japanese may love their Nintendo, they lust for Metal Gear Solid 4.

