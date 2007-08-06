Freaky Pac-Man Wallpaper For Your Desktop

The email that this link arrived in was titled "Disturbing Pac-Man Wallpaper" and of course anything labelled "disturbing" gets me to open it faster than a kid opening presents on Christmas morning. While I don't find it particularly disturbing, I do think it's pretty cool. It was created with a combination of Blender and Photoshop and is available in just about any size you could possibly want for free. The artist is also selling signed prints for Â£25 including p&h.

Pac-Man Wallpaper [PokedStudio]

[Thanks, John]