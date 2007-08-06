The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Super Smash Bros: Onslaught

ssbo.jpgKotakuite africansk8er, sends in a link to this truly amazing piece of fan art found while perusing DeviantArt.com. According to the artist, CytosisX, this masterpiece took nearly two years to complete and I must say it's absolutely beautiful. Art like this should never go unnoticed and I regret having had to shrink it down so much here. To truly appreciate it's awesomeness, it needs to be seen full sized so you can take in every incredible detail. Be sure to check out the rest of his gallery too as it has a bunch of other great video game related pieces

A tip of the hat to you, CytosisX. I would give my eye teeth for that kind of talent

CytosisX's DeviantArt Gallery [DeviantArt]

