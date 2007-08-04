Mail your Sony Online Entertainment Fan Faire photos to [email protected] and they will automagically appear in this photo gallery. Make sure to put FanFaire07 and only FanFaire07 in the subject line so they show up in the right place. Also, anything you put in the body of the message, besides the picture, will show up as the cutline. And yes, I will be checking each and everyone before it goes live. So no goatse! Not even elven goatse.
The Kotaku Fan Faire Foto Stream
