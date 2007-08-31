Labor Day weekend is so close I can taste it, and it tastes like half-price Xbox Live Arcade games! From Saturday the 1st at 5PM PST to 4:59PM PST the next day, Small Arms and Zuma Deluxe will cost you only 400 MS points, while arcade classics Gauntlet and Dig Dug will go for a mere 200. The sale was announced alongside next week's Live Arcade Wednesday titles, Cyberball 2072 and Fatal Fury Special. While better Fatal Fury games have come and gone, I cannot begin to count how many quarters I've spent over the years on Cyberball's robotic football goodness, and the promise of multiplayer over Xbox Live just sweetens the deal. Both will be available starting Wednesday for 400 MS points. A fine price for excellent football without any of the dog cruelty guilt.
Fatal Fury, Cyberball, And Special Sales
