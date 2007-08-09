The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Stallone Writes Well. No Really.

You're a damn dirty liar. Even if I'm willing accept what everyone says about Rocky, and I'm not, it had to have been ghost written. HAD to have been...

I'm working on a story for the Rocky about the upcoming glut of video games we're about to be submitted to. I went through the release calendar between now and the end of the year and only including like the very good, to the OMG good games, I count about 50. FIFTY. WHAT THE FUCK! Someone better start delaying shit, because not only can no one buy all of those games, no one can play them...to review...for angry editors. Come on man, give a writer a break.I imagine a sort of apocalyptic Christmas where people literally waste away playing these games, where games like Bioshock and Lair get bargain binned... OK that last thing isn't going to happen, but 50?

