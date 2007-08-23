FIFA 08 Gets 10 Player Online

Now this is the future of online sports gaming right here. EA has unveiled Be A Pro: Online Team Play for FIFA 08. An extension of FIFA's Be A Pro feature that lets you play as a single member of a soccer team throughout the course of a game, Online Team Play will let five players supported by AI teammates go head to head against another five via Xbox Live or the PlayStation Network.

"At EA SPORTS our dream is to create a full 11 versus 11 online gameplay experience in which each user will have a set position during the match and train specifically for that position," said Joe Booth, producer of FIFA Soccer 08. "Be A Pro is the first step in this direction, and now, with the ability to deliver five versus five online gameplay as free downloadable content, we are moving even closer towards the realisation of this dream."

The special mode will be released six to eight weeks after the game ships to stores, and if everything goes smoothly I just might have to buy my first ever soccer title.

EA UNVEILS PLANS FOR 10 Players to Connect online playing a single game of FIFA SOCCER 08 ON NEXT-GEN CONSOLES

Be A Pro Online Team Play Enables 5 Friends To Play On One Team Online Against 5 Rivals From Another Team

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - August 22, 2007 - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today unveiled plans for a new feature called Be A Pro: Online Team Play that will enable10 people anywhere in the world to connect online to play a single match of FIFA Soccer 08. The new feature, available for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system and the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, will be offered as a free downloadable feature six to eight weeks after the game ships to stores. FIFA Soccer 08 will be available in stores in Europe on September 28 and beginning October 9 in North America.

Be A Pro: Online Team Play is the evolution of a new play mode featured in FIFA Soccer 08 called Be A Pro that locks you into the role of a single, fixed player the entire game and challenges you to master the same disciplines as a real soccer player—from positioning and tackling to reading the field and passing. Users receive real time feedback and analysis on the fly and a unique camera angle keeps both player and action in focus, zooming in when you're on attack. Now in Be A Pro: Online Team Play, up to five friends on different consoles will be able to select and take control of their own individual players on the same team, supported by AI teammates, to play against up to five rivals of another team. Alternatively, online users can select to play with free roaming players, and teams can have a combination of both.

"Be A Pro forces you to think and react like a professional player where you experience the whole range of emotions players go through during the course of a game," said Andrew Wilson, Executive Producer of FIFA Soccer 08. "Now we are taking this experience online for you to share with your friends. You will have to learn to work together as a team much like any real teams go through in order to be successful."

In addition to Be A Pro: Online Team Play, the online feature set in FIFA Soccer 08 includes the award-winning Interactive Leagues, where you represent your club online against your rivals throughout the season in the F.A. Premier League, Bundesliga, French League or Mexican 1st Division and features weekly in-game pod casts by the development team, and Online Leagues, where you create and organize your own multiplayer Friends Leagues and tournaments with all the tools in-game.

EA SPORTSâ„¢ FIFA Soccer 08 for the Xbox 360 system and the PLAYSTATION 3 will create a soccer experience that matches the complexity, finesse and beauty of the real-world game. FIFA Soccer 08 features a new, organic building-block system that enables you to combine tricks and skill moves together to recreate signature moves from the real-world superstars or define your own style of play. You can even capture video of your best moves and goals in-game and upload to the FIFA Soccer 08 website to show off your style and celebrate your glory with friends across the globe. In addition, FIFA Soccer 08 features a true next-generation ball-striking engine that re-creates the drama and unpredictable nature of shooting, and the inclusion of 576 licensed teams, 30 leagues, and more than 15,000 players.

FIFA Soccer 08, developed by EA Canada in Vancouver, B.C., will be available in North America on October 9 for the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, Wii™, Nintendo DS™, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, PC and mobile, and on October 16 for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system.