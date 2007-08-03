The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Xbox 360 HD DVD Sales Jump 1,000%

360llaaa-1.jpgSince Microsoft's $US20 pricedrop, Amazon has sold 1,000% more Xbox 360 HD DVD players (today the figure reads 200%, while might even mean double the 1,000% figure). Maybe it was the allure of five free HD DVD movies, or maybe it was the possibility of an extra twenty spot in consumer wallets. Either way, this example proves my ultimate theory on consumer economics.

People like cheaper shit.

Xbox 360 HD DVD player sales rise 1000% rise due to price drop [maxconsole]

Comments

  • Ben White @Ben White

    This comment has been deemed inappropriate and has been deleted

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles