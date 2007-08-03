Xbox 360 HD DVD Sales Jump 1,000%

Since Microsoft's $US20 pricedrop, Amazon has sold 1,000% more Xbox 360 HD DVD players (today the figure reads 200%, while might even mean double the 1,000% figure). Maybe it was the allure of five free HD DVD movies, or maybe it was the possibility of an extra twenty spot in consumer wallets. Either way, this example proves my ultimate theory on consumer economics.

People like cheaper shit.

Xbox 360 HD DVD player sales rise 1000% rise due to price drop [maxconsole]