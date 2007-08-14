Gametrailer's latest episode of their Final Fantasy retrospective examines Final Fantasy VII and Square's jump from Nintendo to the Playstation. A exclusive deal that lasted seven years.
Gametrailer's latest episode of their Final Fantasy retrospective examines Final Fantasy VII and Square's jump from Nintendo to the Playstation. A exclusive deal that lasted seven years.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink