Final Fantasy VII Anniversary Gallery

ffvii10thanniversaryparty.jpg Get out your hairgel! To mark ten years of Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix is rolling out a special exhibition for all to gape at. Take note Tokyo readers, the FINAL FANTSY VII 10th ANNIVERSARY Gallery will run from August 31 to September 2nd at Aoyama's Spiral Garden. It will feature illustrations and original images from Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Before Crisis -Final Fantasy VII-, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII. See, Square Enix doesn't just make a lot of Final Fantasy games, it makes a lot of Final Fantasy VII games! If you're Aoyama, might as well swing by. The exhibit is totally, and that's totally cool. FFVII Exhibit [Famitsu]

