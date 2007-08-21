Finally, MAME On Your iPhone

With the MAME project ported to just about every platform under the sun—Dreamcast, Amiga, PocketPCs, digital cameras, mobile phones—it was only a matter of time until someone ported the emulator to the iPhone albeit currently unplayable. I'm actually surprised it took this long—the thing has been out for almost two whole months already. The MAME port's author writes that performance on the SDL is a tad flaky—Pac-Man and Q*bert run well, but Galaga and Gyruss suffer. No word on how accurately Burger Time's performance is but the project lead is looking to port an older version of MAME to the Apple phone.

iPhone MAME [Google Code]